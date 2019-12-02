Pensioner dies in crash with lorry near Faslane naval base

The 76-year-old’s red Kia Sorrento crashed with the lorry on Monday afternoon on the B872.

Helensburgh: The crash happened near to the naval base at Faslane. Google 2019

A pensioner has died following a smash between a car and a lorry in Argyll and Bute.

The incident happened around 12pm on Monday on the B872, close to the naval base at Faslane in Helensburgh.

The 76-year-old man, who was driving a red Kia Sorrento, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next have kin have been informed.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: "We are looking for anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and may have seen this collision to get in contact with us.

"If any drivers have any dashcam footage of the incident, we would urge you to come forward and help us with our investigation."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.