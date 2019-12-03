Man dies after falling from multi-storey car park

Emergency services were called to the incident near East Kilbride Shopping Centre on Monday.

Police: Called to the scene on Monday ITV News

A man has died after falling from a multi-storey car park in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to the incident near East Kilbride Shopping Centre around 4.40pm on Monday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident but said his death does not appear to be suspicious.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 4.40pm on Monday, December 2, officers were called to a report of a man having fallen from a multi-storey car park near a shopping centre in East Kilbride.

"Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances, however, the death does not appear to be suspicious.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

