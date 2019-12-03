Mum denies neglecting and killing 13-year-old daughter

Sharon Goldie, 44, is accused of causing the death of Robyn Goldie by ill-treating the teenager.

Glasgow: Sharon Goldie pleaded not guilty.

A mum has denied neglecting and killing her teenage daughter.

Sharon Goldie, 44, is accused of causing the death of Robyn Goldie by ill-treating the 13-year-old and exposing her to "unnecessary suffering or injury to health".

Prosecutors allege Goldie spat on Robyn, failed to provide her with proper food, clothing and heating, as well as allow her to drink alcohol and smoke cannabis.

Robyn is said to have been subjected to "unhygienic living conditions" at her Lanarkshire home, causing her to contract fleas.

The girl is further alleged to have been locked in the property and that Goldie did not ensure she went to school or had an "adequate sleep pattern".

Goldie is also accused of the culpable homicide of her daughter.

The charge states the mum repeatedly failed or stopped Robyn getting suitable medical help or treatment.

The schoolgirl is said to have developed peritonitis - an infection of the stomach - caused by a perforated duodenal ulcer. She passed away at home in Wishaw, on July 26, 2018.

The charges span between July 12, 2017 and the day of Robyn's death.

On Tuesday, Goldie appeared at the High Court in Glasgow and pleaded not guilty.

A further preliminary hearing will take place in January. No trial date has been set.

Goldie - who still lives at the home her daughter died in - was bailed meantime.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.