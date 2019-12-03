Music student fraudster jailed for £33,000 eBay scam

Julian Baian mis-sold bogus items on the auction site including expensive Apple Mac computers.

Glasgow: Julian Baian was jailed for his fraud. Geograph by Rudi Winter

A music student has been jailed after carrying out a £33,000 eBay scam.

Julian Baian mis-sold bogus items on the auction site including Apple Mac computers and camera equipment.

Jurors were told buyers ended up not receiving the goods they believed they had paid for.

The 35-year-old was convicted of nine fraud charges as well as theft following a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court last month.

On Tuesday, he was jailed for 18 months by sheriff Joseph Platt.

As part of the con, Baian tricked Peter Walmsley, 44, into selling items on eBay between September 2015 and January 2016.

They got to know each other after Baian - calling himself Alex Lagerfeld - bought a vintage musical synthesiser from the man.

Baian said he was studying music technology and had a studio in Glasgow.

Baian then claimed there had been a problem with shipping. He also provided fake receipts and proof of postage.

Mr Walmsley said: "He didn't send the items off, but it did look like the postage was paid for and genuine."

He ended up contacting police and refunding buyers himself. Baian also used his own eBay account during the scam.

In evidence, Baian, of Glasgow's Knightswood, said he wanted to "compensate" Mr Walmsley as he "does not deserve this".

However, Baian denied the charges insisting he was going to write a book which would "tell everything".

Prosecutor Harry Findlay replied: "Will this be a work of fiction like your evidence this afternoon?"

The theft charge involved Baian stealing furniture from a house.

He blamed a supposed homeless man who moved in after him.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.