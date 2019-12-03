Woman jailed for embezzling £248,000 from car dealership

Andrea Gibson, 31, claimed she stole the cash to help with her brother's gambling debts.

Jailed: Andrea Gibson stole from Evans Halshaw. Google 2019

An accounts assistant who embezzled more than £248,000 from a car dealership has been jailed for 16 months.

Gibson took the money over a three-year period while employed by Evans Halshaw.

The mother-of-one "manipulated financial systems" to cover 45 transactions made to her personal bank accounts.

Gibson pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to embezzling a total of £248,652.85 between March 2015 and March 2018.

She was only caught when she went on maternity leave in January last year and irregularities came to light.

Prosecutor Debbie Carroll said: "She forged and falsified documents and manipulated the accounts of the company in an attempt to cover her activities and avoid detection."

Gibson created four credit notes that appeared to show outstanding payments from the Ford UK car company, but the money was going directly into the same bank account her wages were paid into.

Gibson initially denied stealing money from the company, but after Ford UK carried out their own investigation she confessed.

Miss Carroll added: "Gibson stated her brother had a gambling debt and didn't know what to do, she said that she would return the money.

"Gibson stated she only transferred money into one account and she couldn't confirm the exact amount.

"She then handed over a hand-written resignation letter."

Gibson, from Dalmarnock in Glasgow, later admitted that another bank account was also used to transfer money.

