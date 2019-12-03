Children in hospital after being knocked down by van

Emergency services sealed off a Glasgow road after the alarm was raised on Tuesday afternoon.

Glasgow: The children were knocked down on Victoria Road.

Two children were taken to hospital after being knocked down by a van in Glasgow.

Emergency services sealed off Victoria Road after the alarm was raised at around 3.15pm on Tuesday.

Police said the children were treated for "minor injuries".

The road was closed at its junction with Allison Street, but was eventually reopened shortly before 4pm.

Glasgow City Council advised drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Two children were struck by a small van at 3.15pm on Victoria Road, Glasgow.

"They were taken to hospital where they were treated for minor injuries."

