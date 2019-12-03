Three in court after man shot dead at traffic lights

Morton Eadie, Darren Eadie and Ross Fisher accused of murdering Kenny Reilly in Glasgow.

Kenny Reilly: Shot dead in a car last year. Crimestoppers

Three men have appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was shot dead at traffic lights.

Morton Eadie, 53, Darren Eadie, 28 and Ross Fisher, 28, are accused of killing Kenny Reilly, 29, who died while he was sitting in a car in Maryhill Road in April last year.

They have been charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. The trio made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

All three were remanded in custody pending further examination and will appear again in court within the next eight days.

