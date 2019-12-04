Man arrested in connection with 43-year-old's death

A man was found seriously hurt in the Lochend Road area of Easterhouse around 4.45pm on Tuesday.

Police: An arrest has been made STV

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man in Glasgow's east end.

A 43-year-old was found seriously hurt in the Lochend Road area of Easterhouse around 4.45pm on Tuesday.

He was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.

Police have confirmed another 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A statement said: "Police can confirm that a man, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man, also 43-years-old, in the Easterhouse area of Glasgow.

"The man was found with serious injuries on Lochend Road around 4.45pm on Tuesday, December 3. He was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

"Enquiries into his death are ongoing."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.