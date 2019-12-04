Former meat market to be turned into hundreds of flats

Planners approve proposals for new homes at the site in Glasgow.

The site of former meat market in Glasgow is to be transformed into hundreds of new flats.

The historic market in the east end opened in 1878 and ran until 1967 when Glasgow Corporation decided it should build a new abattoir to modernise the processes and improve the meat trade world wide.

It operated until 2001 and was finally demolished in 2007.

Now planners have approved 252 affordable mid-market apartments and a commercial unit at the Duke Street and Bellgrove Street site, which is now wasteland.

The development will include 79 one-bedroom flats and 173 two-bedroom flats and 20 wheelchair accessible homes Developers will also include 130 car parking spaces and 18 internal cycle storage spaces.

The site has been vacant since 2007 and the proposals for the new six-storey building will be a similar scale to the former four-storey former meat market.

Planners hope the development will make the area more attractive.

The proposal is the first phase in the regeneration of the site and future phases include proposals for the meat market sheds which remain.

A report submitted to councillors said: "The proposal supports the wider regeneration aspects of the site mentioned above.

"The layout of the development helps to reanimate Duke Street and Bellgrove Street, improving the safety for pedestrians using the street.

"A new commercial space at ground floor level at the corner of Duke Street and Bellgrove Street will provide vibrancy."