Pensioner fights for life after car ploughs into hedge

Crash: Pensioner fighting for life.

A pensioner is fighting for her life after her car left the road and crashed into a hedge in Ayrshire.

The 76-year-old woman was taken to hospital in Glasgow by air ambulance on Tuesday morning.

She was driving a grey Toyota Yaris on the B7034 near Dalrymple around 9.50am when the crash took place.

Medical staff have described her condition as critical.

As a result of the crash, the road was closed for around five hours to allow scene investigations to take place.

Sergeant Ian Thornton, of Ayrshire Road Policing, said: "Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this road crash.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or observed the Toyota Yaris being driven on the B7034 to contact road policing officers.

"I would also urge anyone who was travelling on the B7034 near Dalrymple at the time of the collision and may have dashcam footage, to contact us.

"Information can be provided by calling 101."

