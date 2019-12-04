Driver dies after passer-by discovers crashed car

A 65-year-old man has died after a one-car crash in Helensburgh on Tuesday.

Fatal: Man died following crash. Scottish Ambulance Service

A driver has died at the scene of a crash after being found injured by a member of the public in Argyll.

The 65-year-old man was found in a blue Audi on the A817 on Haul Road near Helensburgh just after 10am on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and, despite the best efforts of medical staff and members of the public who came to the man's aid, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Archie McGuire, Road Policing Unit, Argyll, said: "We are working to establish where he was going and what happened to cause the crash.

"We believe that the car drove up the Haul Road from the A82 Loch Lomond side and was heading west towards Faslane but have yet to establish a timeline.

"If you saw the car either on the A82 this morning, or indeed were on the Haul Road before 10.15 am, then please get in touch.

"Any information can be passed to road policing officers at Dumbarton Police Office through 101. We would be particularly keen to view any dash-cam footage, if available, relevant to the time and location.

"Please quote reference number 0854 of 3, December, 2019, when calling."

