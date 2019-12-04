Man caught with 4000 indecent images of children

Police also found with children's underwear hidden in a box in his garage.

Sentence: Glasgow Sheriff Court

A man who was caught with more than 4000 indecent images of children was jailed for three years and seven months.

John Bambridge, 40, also had children's underwear hidden in his garage.

Police discovered the images after a tip-off in September.

They found two phones and an iPad which contained indecent images.

One of the images described in court was of a baby as young as "eight weeks old".

Also discovered were other images of young girls and animals performing sex acts on adults.

Officers also found underwear for "young children" hidden in a box in his garage.

Bambridge pleaded guilty last month at Glasgow Sheriff Court to possessing and permitting indecent photographs of children.

The accused, from Broomhouse in Glasgow, was jailed for by Sheriff Alan Mackenzie and put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period of time.

He also admitted to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by exchanging messages expressing interest in raping and torturing babies and children.

Bambridge used an app to communicate with fellow "perverts" to discuss what they would do to children in "school uniform."