Third man jailed over killing of Scots mum in Mauritius

Janice Farman, 47, was killed during a robbery at the home she shared with her young son.

Janice Farman: Had lived in Mauritius for 13 years. PECS Data Services

A third man has been jailed after a Scottish woman was murdered in Mauritius.

Ravish Rao Fakhoo was sentenced to 18 years for his role in the death of Janice Farman in July 2017.

The 47-year-old was found dead at the home she shared with her ten-year-old son in the town of Albion and, in October, two men were jailed for murder.

Kamlesh Mansing, 27, was jailed for 33 years and 20-year-old Anish Soneea was locked up for 23 years.

The third man, Fakhoo, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of causing fatal injury without intention to kill.

Ms Farman, who was originally from Clydebank in West Dunbartonshire, had lived in Mauritius since 2004 and was a director of data management company PECS Data Services.

Following her death, a spokesman for the company said Ms Farman had "devoted her life" to her son and described her as a "great leader".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.