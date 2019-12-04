Police investigating rape of 15-year-old girl

The incident happened in East Dunbartonshire around 10pm on Saturday night.

Police are investigating the rape of a 15-year-old girl in East Dunbartonshire.

The incident happened in Craigdhu Road, Milngavie, around 10pm on Saturday.

Police said they were following a positive line of inquiry.

The force said in a statement: "We received a report of a serious sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that happened on Craigdhu Road, Milngavie, around 10pm on Saturday, November 30.

"We are following a positive line of inquiry."

