Two found guilty of murdering man outside his mum's pub

Craig Corrall and David Callaghan facing life sentences for stabbing Owen Hassan.

Owen Hassan: Murdered outside pub.

Two men have been convicted of murdering a dad by stabbing him outside his mum's pub.

Craig Corrall, 39, and David Callaghan, 30, attacked Owen Hassan in Glasgow last year.

The 30 year-old was stabbed in the heart outside the Old Stag Inn bar - run by his mum Ann Marie Lynch in the city's Pollokshaws.

During a trial, the court heard how Corrall was "prepared to do 20 years" after discovering Mr Hassan was in a relationship with his former partner.

The trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard claims Mr Hassan had "enemies", including two brothers who lived locally.

Craig Corrall: Facing life behind bars. Police Scotland

He was said to have been in a fight with one of them the day before he was killed.

Corrall and Callaghan both denied murder, but now each face a life sentence when they return to court in the new year.

Prosecutors said Mr Hassan was chased, seized by the body and then repeatedly struck with knives or machetes.

The victim's mum had told jurors how she found her dying son "covered in blood" after he was set upon on November 7, 2018.

Mr Hassan's family and friends were in court for the verdict. They hugged each other as they left afterwards.

