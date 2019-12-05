Quadruple amputee Corinne Hutton honoured with award

The sepsis survivor will be recognised at the Pride of Sport Awards for her charity work.

A quadruple amputee who fought back from the brink of death will be honoured at the Pride of Sport Awards.

Corinne Hutton, from Lochwinnoch in Renfrewshire, will receive a Special Recognition Award at a ceremony in London on Thursday night for her work with her charity Finding Your Feet.

Scots football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish will also be honoured at the glittering ceremony with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his years of fundraising.

Ms Hutton told STV News she was "flattered" with the award.

She said: "It's very exciting, isn't it? I'm quite flattered because I don't really consider myself to be a 'sportsman'.

Support: Corinne Hutton's charity helps hundreds of other amputees. Finding Your Feet / STV

"Well, I'm not a sportsman let's face it, but I've always been sporty, and I guess part of my job with Finding Your Feet is to get the amputees into sport and realising what it does to your mental health to be involved and joining in and pushing yourself quite far, so I think that's the reason for it.

"And it's very nice of them. At the same time, a little embarrassed that it's me that gets the credit when there's a full team at Finding Your Feet who make all these things happen, so very sorry everyone, it's not just me."

In 2013, the mum-of-one contracted sepsis following a bout of pneumonia.

Fighter: Ms Hutton battled back from the brink of death. Finding Your Feet

In order to save her life, surgeons were left with no choice but to amputate her hands and both her legs below the knee.



In January this year, she became the first Scot to undergo a successful double hand transplant.

After losing her hands and feet, Ms Hutton has gone on to accomplish many amazing feats and now devotes her time to the charity she founded to support amputees throughout the UK.

With the aim of reducing social isolation through peer support and sporting activity, Finding Your Feet now supports hundreds of amputees and runs a number of clubs per month.

Finding Your Feet: The charity has raised more than £1m. Finding Your Feet

The clubs include swimming, pilates, ampu-teas (coffee mornings and peer support), crafts, bowling, climbing, skiing and karting.

The charity also offers free counselling services as well as access to a holistic massage therapist.

In the last five years, Finding Your Feet has raised more than £1m to support its endeavours.

Ms Hutton has personally raised a substantial amount of this money through personal challenges.

She completed the London Triathlon, and became the first female quadruple amputee to climb Ben Nevis and reach Mount Kilimanjaro's summit.

Champ: Ms Hutton climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. Finding Your Feet

She said: "I think there's a huge pride in doing something that people didn't expect you to do - maybe you didn't expect to do it yourself, it feels really great.

"So it's brilliant if I can show other people that that's the reward you get at the end of it - it's really worthwhile.

"But again, there are some people that are just not able to do anything active, and if they can just get out and be sociable and join in anything, then it helps with the isolation and mental strength I think.

"I take great pride in knowing that my life hasn't changed that much, that I'm still able to do everything that was important to me.

"And that's the message we're trying to get across. You can do anything you want, but it will take a lot of effort and a lot of strength to do it, but again the rewards that come from that - it's worth all the effort you put in.

"We've got quite a lot of the amputees helping in hospitals now and it's just so rewarding to see them being appreciated and knowing that they've got a place in life - someone that needs them - it's just fantastic for me, I love that bit."

Fundraiser: Ms Hutton founded Finding Your Feet. Finding Your Feet

Ms Hutton went through several "rough months" after her operation, but now describes her new hands as "absolutely brilliant".

She added: "Just being able to hold something with one hand, being able to pick something up with one hand.

"I can pick and these things really tickle me - in fact I can tickle, there you are, there's something I can do that I never used to be able to do.

"It's been life-changing, and I'm very, very grateful. What a brave, brave decision that family made. And I'm aware of the fact that I'm coming up for an anniversary, so are they."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.