  • STV
  • MySTV

Quadruple amputee Corinne Hutton honoured with award

Louise Scott Louise Scott Jenness Mitchell

The sepsis survivor will be recognised at the Pride of Sport Awards for her charity work.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1itTVpHQ_6Y&feature=youtu.be | youtube

A quadruple amputee who fought back from the brink of death will be honoured at the Pride of Sport Awards.

Corinne Hutton, from Lochwinnoch in Renfrewshire, will receive a Special Recognition Award at a ceremony in London on Thursday night for her work with her charity Finding Your Feet.

Scots football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish will also be honoured at the glittering ceremony with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his years of fundraising.

Ms Hutton told STV News she was "flattered" with the award.

She said: "It's very exciting, isn't it? I'm quite flattered because I don't really consider myself to be a 'sportsman'.

Support: Corinne Hutton's charity helps hundreds of other amputees.
Support: Corinne Hutton's charity helps hundreds of other amputees. Finding Your Feet / STV

"Well, I'm not a sportsman let's face it, but I've always been sporty, and I guess part of my job with Finding Your Feet is to get the amputees into sport and realising what it does to your mental health to be involved and joining in and pushing yourself quite far, so I think that's the reason for it.

"And it's very nice of them. At the same time, a little embarrassed that it's me that gets the credit when there's a full team at Finding Your Feet who make all these things happen, so very sorry everyone, it's not just me."

In 2013, the mum-of-one contracted sepsis following a bout of pneumonia.

Fighter: Ms Hutton battled back from the brink of death.
Fighter: Ms Hutton battled back from the brink of death. Finding Your Feet

In order to save her life, surgeons were left with no choice but to amputate her hands and both her legs below the knee.

In January this year, she became the first Scot to undergo a successful double hand transplant.

After losing her hands and feet, Ms Hutton has gone on to accomplish many amazing feats and now devotes her time to the charity she founded to support amputees throughout the UK.

With the aim of reducing social isolation through peer support and sporting activity, Finding Your Feet now supports hundreds of amputees and runs a number of clubs per month.

Finding Your Feet: The charity has raised more than £1m.
Finding Your Feet: The charity has raised more than £1m. Finding Your Feet

The clubs include swimming, pilates, ampu-teas (coffee mornings and peer support), crafts, bowling, climbing, skiing and karting.

The charity also offers free counselling services as well as access to a holistic massage therapist.

In the last five years, Finding Your Feet has raised more than £1m to support its endeavours.

Ms Hutton has personally raised a substantial amount of this money through personal challenges.

She completed the London Triathlon, and became the first female quadruple amputee to climb Ben Nevis and reach Mount Kilimanjaro's summit.

Champ: Ms Hutton climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.
Champ: Ms Hutton climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. Finding Your Feet

She said: "I think there's a huge pride in doing something that people didn't expect you to do - maybe you didn't expect to do it yourself, it feels really great.

"So it's brilliant if I can show other people that that's the reward you get at the end of it - it's really worthwhile.

"But again, there are some people that are just not able to do anything active, and if they can just get out and be sociable and join in anything, then it helps with the isolation and mental strength I think.

"I take great pride in knowing that my life hasn't changed that much, that I'm still able to do everything that was important to me.

"And that's the message we're trying to get across. You can do anything you want, but it will take a lot of effort and a lot of strength to do it, but again the rewards that come from that - it's worth all the effort you put in.

"We've got quite a lot of the amputees helping in hospitals now and it's just so rewarding to see them being appreciated and knowing that they've got a place in life - someone that needs them - it's just fantastic for me, I love that bit."

Fundraiser: Ms Hutton founded Finding Your Feet.
Fundraiser: Ms Hutton founded Finding Your Feet. Finding Your Feet

Ms Hutton went through several "rough months" after her operation, but now describes her new hands as "absolutely brilliant".

She added: "Just being able to hold something with one hand, being able to pick something up with one hand.

"I can pick and these things really tickle me - in fact I can tickle, there you are, there's something I can do that I never used to be able to do.

"It's been life-changing, and I'm very, very grateful. What a brave, brave decision that family made. And I'm aware of the fact that I'm coming up for an anniversary, so are they."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.