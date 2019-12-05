Man charged after fresh probe into woman's death in 1984

Mary McLaughlin was last seen alive as she left a pub in Glasgow just over 35 years ago.

Mary McLaughlin: A man has been charged Police Scotland/HEMEDIA/SWNS

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a woman in Glasgow 35 years ago.

Mary McLaughlin of Crathie Court on Laurel Street in Partick was last seen alive on September 26, 1984, when she left a bar in Hyndland after a night out.

The 58-year-old's body was found six days later in her home but despite protracted enquiries at the time, no-one was arrested or charged.

However, following a re-investigation into her death, a 58-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective chief inspector Suzanne Chow said: "Undetected and unresolved homicides in Scotland are never closed and the families of victims are never forgotten.

"Our Homicide Governance Review team keep every undetected and unresolved case under review, and will continue to investigate any new information or lines of enquiry which come to light.

"The passage of time is no barrier to our investigations, and a re-investigation into Mrs McLaughlin's murder has now resulted in the arrest and charge of a man 35 years later."

