Teenage boy arrested after 15-year-old girl raped

The serious sexual assault is said to have happened in Craigdhu Road, Milngavie.

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy STV

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in East Dunbartonshire.

The alleged attack is said to have taken place in Craigdhu Road, Milngavie at about 10pm on Saturday.

Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a report of a serious sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl on Craigdhu Road, Milngavie, around 10pm on Saturday, November 30.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

