Priesty boys: Church duo release climate change rap 

The priest and minister hope Come To Save Our Planet draws attention to rising tides and floods.

By Graeme Murray

A priest and minister have joined forces to release a record which raises awareness of environmental issues.

Reverend Neil Urquhart, of Fullerton Parish Church, and Father Willie Boyd, of St Mary's and St John Ogilvie's in Irvine, North Ayrshire, perform on the song Come To Save Our Planet, which they will hope highlight the environmental plight of the world.

Under their musical duo name The Shoes Brothers, they were joined by Irvine Clean-up Crew, Coastwatch, Irvine Beat and school pupils in an accompanying video where they rap and sing about the environment.

Rev Urquhart explained why they chose to highlight environmental issues in this year's tune.

He said: "Rising tides, floods, programmes like Blue Planet, and the protestations of our young people heighten awareness of the need to better care for Mother Earth.

"We want to remind folk that Jesus is passionate about green issues - come to save our planet as well as us humans.

"Indeed, his first bed was a recycled animal feeder (manger)."

Father Boyd, who shows off his dancing skills in the video, added: "We love getting into the neighbourhood to celebrate community and catch people doing good.

"Once again people were so supportive and game for a laugh.

"Filming involved a few firsts, like singing in a wind turbine, dancing in a car knackers' yard and break-dancing, though I almost needed a 'hip-hoperation' after it!"

The song was premiered on November 29 on Irvine Beat FM's lunchtime show, where the pair were interviewed.

Local radio station Irvine Beat FM will be playing the song four times daily on their shows from Friday.

Come To Save Our Planet is available for download on Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play.

