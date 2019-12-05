  • STV
  • MySTV

Priesty boys: Church duo release climate change rap 

STV

The priest and minister hope Come To Save Our Planet draws attention to rising tides and floods.

By Graeme Murray

A priest and minister have joined forces to release a record which raises awareness of environmental issues.

Reverend Neil Urquhart, of Fullerton Parish Church, and Father Willie Boyd, of St Mary's and St John Ogilvie's in Irvine, North Ayrshire, perform on the song Come To Save Our Planet, which they will hope highlight the environmental plight of the world.

The Shoes Brothers star in the music video.
The Shoes Brothers star in the music video. Church of Scotland

Under their musical duo name The Shoes Brothers, they were joined by Irvine Clean-up Crew, Coastwatch, Irvine Beat and school pupils in an accompanying video where they rap and sing about the environment.

Rev Urquhart explained why they chose to highlight environmental issues in this year's tune.

He said: "Rising tides, floods, programmes like Blue Planet, and the protestations of our young people heighten awareness of the need to better care for Mother Earth.

"We want to remind folk that Jesus is passionate about green issues - come to save our planet as well as us humans.

"Indeed, his first bed was a recycled animal feeder (manger)."

Father Boyd, who shows off his dancing skills in the video, added: "We love getting into the neighbourhood to celebrate community and catch people doing good.

"Once again people were so supportive and game for a laugh.  

"Filming involved a few firsts, like singing in a wind turbine, dancing in a car knackers' yard and break-dancing, though I almost needed a 'hip-hoperation' after it!"

The song was premiered on November 29 on Irvine Beat FM's lunchtime show, where the pair were interviewed.

Local radio station Irvine Beat FM will be playing the song four times daily on their shows from Friday.

Come To Save Our Planet is available for download on Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.