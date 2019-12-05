Terror accused 'planned attack on Fife Islamic Centre'

Sam Imrie pleaded not guilty to a string of allegations at the High Court in Glasgow.

Imrie is accused of threatening to attack Fife Islamic Centre in Glenrothes. Google 2019

A man has appeared in court accused of preparing acts of terrorism.

Sam Imrie, 22, faced a string of allegations including claims he was going to attack Fife Islamic Centre in Glenrothes.

He is also said to have made social media posts "glorifying terrorist acts" committed by individuals including Anders Brevik and Brenton Tarrant.

The offences were allegedly racially-aggravated and motivated by religious prejudice. Imrie's charges span between June 2018 and July 2019.

Prosecutors at the High Court in Glasgow alleged he put comments about Brevik, Tarrant and others on Facebook and a site called Telegram.

He is accused of being offensive towards Muslim and Jewish communities and "encouraging acts of violence and threats".

A second charge states Imrie "with the intention of committing acts of terrorism" allegedly engaged "in conduct in preparation" of them.

The court indictment claims he made online statements that he "intended to stream live footage of an incident" and was going to "carry out an attack on the Fife Islamic Centre".

Imrie is said to have turned up there with a petrol can, carried out "observations", made recordings on his mobile phone and repeatedly attempted to get in.

He is further accused of having weapons which he called his "arsenal" including nunchucks, a hammer, knives and a rifle scope.

It is claimed he also compiled details of "terrorist attacks on places of worship".

The charge adds that he was in possession of neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim material.

Futher claims include an allegation he started a fire at Strathore Lodge in Thornton, Fife, and uploaded footage of it online.

A third charge alleges he had a copy of "The Great Replacement" by Tarrant as well as Brevik's "2083 - a European Declaration of Independence".

All three charges are under the Terrorism Act.

Imrie faces further accusations of wilful fire-raising, possessing indecent images and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. His QC Jim Keegan pleaded not guilty on his behalf during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

Lord Turnbull set a trial due to begin in June next year. Prosecutor Jo MacDonald said the case could last around ten days.

