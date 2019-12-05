Man who died after being found seriously injured named

Andrew Linton, 43, was found in Easterhouse, Glasgow at around 4.45pm on Tuesday.

Named: Andrew Linton. Police Scotland/Google

A man who died in hospital after being found seriously injured in Glasgow's east end has been named by police.

Andrew Linton, from Easterhouse, was found on Lochend Road at around 4.45pm on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old, known as Drew, was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.

Another 43-year-old man, who has been arrested and charged in connection with his death, is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

