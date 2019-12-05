Driver arrested after pedestrian dies in BMW road crash

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident in Glasgow.

Glasgow: A pedestrian has died. Google 2019

A man has died after being knocked down by a car while crossing a Glasgow road.

The 57-year-old pedestrian was struck by the black BMW 4 Series on Mount Vernon Avenue, near to Sherburn Gardens, at around 5.50pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and later released pending further enquiries. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash, or anyone who was driving on the road around the time who has dashcam footage as they may be able to provide further information that will assist the ongoing police investigation.

If you have any information, call 101.

