Alesha uncle believes killer's 'warning signs' were missed

CJ MacPhail wants to see a 'significant case review' and says a 'red flag' should have been raised.

The uncle of murdered Alesha MacPhail believes "warning signs" surrounding his niece's killer were missed.

A review into the case of teenage killer Aaron Campbell found his actions could not have been predicted by authorities but CJ MacPhail has said a "red flag" should have been raised.

Mr MacPhail said: "When you take a look at this report, it shows that Aaron Campbell was someone who was already being looked at by the council.

"How have they missed such an individual? It was more than one time he was referred, he was referred twice and he was deemed not to be a threat.

"After the first time, you'd think the second time would raise a red flag.

"There were definitely warning signs that were missed and the levels at which they are set at are far too high."

Campbell was jailed for life after snatching Alesha from her bed on the Isle of Bute before raping and murdering the six-year-old last summer.

Argyll and Bute Child Protection Committee carried out a review following the crime, which said Campbell, then 16, had been known to the authorities and was twice referred to the Youth Justice Service.

His offending was considered low-level, however, and did not result in the implementation of the authority's Sexual Harmful Behaviours Protocol.

The report was produced in June but not published in full due to data protection laws.

A summary, which referred to Campbell as "X", said: "The review has established that those professionals working with X were not aware of concerning behaviours that would have raised concerns for those professionals working with X.

"The review group are of the view that there was no indication that agencies could have foreseen or predicted X's offending behaviour."

Alesha, from Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire, was staying with her grandparents and father Robert MacPhail on her school holidays when she was preyed on by Campbell on July 2 last year.

The teenager, who the High Court in Glasgow heard had previously bought cannabis from Robert MacPhail, tried to incriminate his partner, Toni McLachlan.

Campbell was found guilty and sentenced to a minimum term of 27 years in jail, which was reduced to 24 years following an appeal.

The review group included representatives from Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership and Police Scotland.

The committee found evidence of good communication between the island's social work team and education services, which it said had "played a key role as named person in supporting and monitoring X". It ruled out carrying out a significant case review.

Cleland Sneddon, chairman of Argyll and Bute chief officers group for public protection, said: "Our drive is to do all we can to protect children.

"We therefore went beyond what is required from an initial review and carried out a thorough, multi-agency assessment of what happened.

"This robust process has evidenced that a crime of this nature could not have been foreseen."

He added: "Given the extensive and thorough nature of the multi-agency assessment, it is our view that the initial review has covered everything that would be expected to be assessed by a significant case review.

"We will use the work of our initial review to support ongoing development of child protection practices.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Alesha's family and everyone affected by her loss."

CJ MacPhail disagrees with the decision to rule out a significant case review, which he said is "needed".

He said: "How can you think that a review isn't needed ? How can you be satisfied with the way in which this system has worked?

"Well if it was working well, why has this happened ? This obviously needs to be reviewed. This initial report doesn't go far enough.

"We need to ensure that something like this never happens again."

