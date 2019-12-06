Victims of M&D's rollercoaster crash secure £1.2m damages

Nine people were injured when the Tsunami ride derailed and plunged to the ground in 2016.

Disaster: The Tsunami attraction derailed and plunged to the ground. @_demicampbell

Victims of a theme park rollercoaster disaster have secured £1.2m in damages.

Five gondolas from M&D's Tsunami attraction derailed and plunged to the ground in June 2016, injuring nine people including children.

Ten people have successfully sued the amusement park in relation to physical or psychiatric injuries.

David Nellaney, a partner at Digby Brown Solicitors in Glasgow, led the legal actions against M&D's and has concluded nine of the ten cases.

He said: "Firstly, I'd like to recognise the bravery shown by all our clients - some of whom are children whose lives have been permanently and irreversibly affected.

"As is now known, the accident would not have happened had the Tsunami rollercoaster been properly inspected and maintained by M&D's theme park.

"The failure to do so has had a dramatic and lasting impact on the victims and their families.

"These victims had their lives changed through no fault of their own and while no amount of compensation can undo their pain, it may at least contribute to improving their future."

Earlier this year, the amusement park was fined £65,000 after bosses pleaded guilty to health and safety breaches.

A court heard inappropriate welding on the axles of the rollercoaster caused fractures which led to its wheels coming off the track.

The theme park, near Motherwell in North Lanarkshire, was closed for four days following the crash while investigations were carried out.

It reopened three weeks later, however the Tsunami never operated again and was dismantled in February 2017.

Last year, it emerged M&D's received a £1.4m insurance payout for the temporary closure of the Strathclyde Park site.

Speaking about the £1.2m compensation, Mr Nellaney added: "The money's not there as a reward, the money's there to compensate for their losses and in a number of cases those losses have been extreme.

"A lot of children were involved, so a lot of vulnerable people there, and our involvement is designed to try and help them to overcome and try to put them back into a position that they would have been had the accident not happened.

"Now, unfortunately that's not always possible, but what we do is we try to make sure that they get back to a quality of life that's as close to what they were enjoying before the accident happened.

"A number of people were badly injured; that's had an impact in terms of mobility, ability to go and work in their chosen fields in the future.

"It's had an impact on them psychologically, how that impacts on their relationships with loved ones, their places of work.

"So, the impact has been vast, it's been very wide-ranging and impacting all aspects of their life."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.