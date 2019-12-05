Man in court charged with murder of woman 35 years ago

Mary McLaughlin, 58, was last seen alive on September 26, 1984.

Investigation: A man has been charged with murder. Police Scotland/HEMEDIA/SWNS

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Glasgow 35 years ago.

Mary McLaughlin, 58, was last seen alive on September 26, 1984, when she left a bar in Hyndland after a night out.

Mrs McLaughlin's body was found six days later in her home in Laurel Street in Partick.

Despite protracted inquiries at the time, no-one was arrested or charged.

Now, Graham McGill, 58, of Glasgow, has appeared in private at the city's sheriff court charged with her murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.

