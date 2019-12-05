Search for man who disappeared almost two weeks ago

James Law, 44, was last seen at an address in Glasgow's Bellgrove Street on November 23.

Police are appealing for the public's help in their search for a man who vanished almost two weeks ago.

James Law, 44, was last seen at an address in Glasgow's Bellgrove Street shortly after midnight on Saturday, November 23.

His disappearance has been described as "out of character".

He is known to frequent Ingram Street in the city centre and Forge Retail Park in the Parkhead area.

Mr Law also speaks with a distinctive, well-spoken southern English accent.

Sergeant Bobby Fisher said: "James not keeping to his routine is out of character and we are extremely concerned about him, particularly given the colder weather.

"He has been known to frequent the city centre and I would urge members of the public to keep a look out for him."

If you have spotted Mr Law, call 101.

