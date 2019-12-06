Rescue operation launched after man gets stuck near river

The 36-year-old man was trapped on a rocky embankment in Linn Park, Cathcart.

The rescue took place at Linn Park. Google 2019

A man has been rescued after he "got into difficulty" near a river in Glasgow.

Police deployed a helicopter in their search for a 36-year-old man, who was stuck on a rocky embankment in Linn Park, Cathcart.

Once the man was located, the fire service helped him to safety and he was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We were called to Linn Park, Cathcart, Glasgow, around 4.50 pm on Thursday to assist a 36-year-old man who had got into difficulty on a rocky embankment near the river within the park.

"Police, assisted by the force helicopter, located the man and he was rescued by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and then taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."

