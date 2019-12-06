Watt Brothers announces closing date for flagship store

The Glasgow store will close its doors for good on Sunday, December 15, administrators said.

Final week; Store will shut on December 15. Wikimedia

Historic department store Watt Brothers will close its flagship store next weekend.

Administrators from KPMG confirmed the firm's best-known outlet, in Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, will close on Sunday, December 15.

The fourth generation family-owned business, which has traded for more than 100 years, operated a chain of department stores throughout Scotland, before entering administration on October 18 with the loss of 229 jobs.

As the store enters its final week of trading, discounts of up to 70% have been applied on all remaining stock.

Blair Nimmo, joint administrator and UK head of restructuring at KPMG, said: "A substantial amount of stock has now been cleared and the remaining staff members continue to work tirelessly to clear all remaining items, with discounts of up to 70% now in place.

"I want to thank the staff for their efforts in supporting this challenging process. 53 employees remain at the store and we're working closely with Skills Development Scotland, via their PACE team, to support those who have been made redundant."

