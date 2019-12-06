Elfingrove makes 'urgent changes' after stinging criticism

Christmas event at museum comes under fire for not being 'Christmassy' enough.

Criticism: Event branded 'not Christmassy enough'. STV

The organisers of Elfingrove have defended the festive event after it received fierce criticism on the opening night.

Hundreds of customers complained to organiser itison, saying it was badly organised and requesting refunds.

itison said they "were not going to meet everyone's expectations" in the first year of the event, which took place at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Museum.

However, the company has now said it was making "urgent changes" in time for Elfingrove's second event on Friday - although ruled out refunds.

Customers took to Elfingrove's Facebook event page to complain.

One poster said: "All we saw were a few silly decorative pieces (the red nose on the Prehistoric Elk model for example) and a ton of ceiling projectors and a few people acting as elves trying to do their best.

"For the price, disappointed is an understatement."

Ticket holders complained that despite being advertised as 'Santa's best kept secret', Father Christmas was not there and that some children had been left disappointed.

Others said that there were too many people being admitted into the event and it was crowded.

Facebook users also complained that the event wasn't 'Christmassy' enough.

They said: "Got to be one of the most disappointing things we've ever been to.... nothing Christmassy about it.... a few elves that barely interact with the kids.... and a couple of people dressed up as dinosaurs.... how they can call it Elfingrove is beyond me... just a museum in the dark.

"Basically a normally free-entry exhibition with some tiny, tiny Christmas decorations and some lights here and there. Not what we were expecting."

Oli Norman, CEO of itison, told STV News he knew there was a risk the event wouldn't be to everyone's taste.

"Of course when you put on an event like this, particularly in year one when were trying to do something so ambitious, were not going to meet everyone's expectations.

"It's always a real shame because we put real heart into it and were trying to deliver something really unique and something that's really big, but the risk of doing so is that not everyone is going to love it."

With numerous customers attempting to have their tickets refunded before going to Elfingrove, Mr Norman said his message would be for people to give the event a chance first.

He added: "What I would say to people who have bought tickets is to come and make your own mind up."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.