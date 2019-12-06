'Temporary' traffic lights removed after five years

Lengthy roadworks were required to move part of the A76 after a landslip in 2014.

Completed: A76 at Enterkinfoot ScotlandTranserv

Work has been completed on a stretch of road where motorists have faced 'temporary' traffic lights for five years.

The £2.8m project has moved the A76 road between Sanquhar and Thornhill from an unstable embankment.

It follows a landslip in November 2014 which led to the traffic management being introduced, plus a study of the land and causes of soil movement.

An "geotechnical study" was carried out to protect drivers and workers, and the road has been operating as a single lane with traffic lights in place.

The final 30-week programme of work has been carried out by Scotland TranServ and began at Enterkinfoot on the trunk road

Charles Macklin, principal engineer, said: "We would like to thank the local community, commuters and businesses for their patience while this essential programme was carried out, it has been very much appreciated.

"Scotland TranServ and Transport Scotland worked closely with the local community and key stakeholders throughout the delivery of this complex project."

