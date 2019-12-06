Candlelight vigil and march held for Scots drug deaths

Over 1,000 wooden crosses have been planted in remembrance of those who died through drugs.

Vigil: In remembrance of 1,187 drugs deaths.

A candlelight vigil is being held in Glasgow for all those who died in drugs related deaths last year.

Over 1,000 wooden crosses have been planted in Springburn Parish Church garden to represent the 1,187 people who died after taking narcotics in 2018.

Statistics show that drugs deaths shot up by around 27% from the previous year and the memorial is a reminder of the toll that substance abuse take on families and communities.

The death rate in Scotland is now higher than any other European country.

The handmade crosses, which are around 7inches tall, were made by former addicts in recovery and were planted ahead of the candlelight march through the streets of Springburn.

Hundreds of people, including politicians, police officers and campaigners wanting a change in drug police, took part in the march on Friday night.

Rev Brian Casey, minister of Springburn Parish Church, said drug addiction must be treated as a public health emergency as he revealed that around a third of the 500 funerals he has conducted over the last five years were drugs related.

Mr Casey, a former police officer, said: "The time has come to break the stigma that drugs related deaths are always self-inflicted.

"Addiction can affect anyone and most families will have experience of it.

"The walk shows that we all want change and improvement that leads to a drop in drug deaths and more understanding and facilities to help those who are living with addiction."

The wooden cross memorial is the centrepiece of a day of action organised by Springburn Parish Church and Favor UK, a charity that supports people with drug addiction and campaigns for change.

It has published a report which contains 23 recommendations on how to improve the current drugs issue which has been presented to the Scottish Government.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.