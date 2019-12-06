Man injured after being attacked and stabbed in flat

A man has been left injured after being attacked and stabbed in Glasgow on Friday.

Injured: A man was stabbed in Glasgow. STV

Police attended an address in Saracen Street, Possilpark after receiving reports of the stabbing at around 5.15pm on Friday.

Emergency services also attended and the injured man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries that are not-believed to be life threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the incident.

He said: "Enquires are ongoing."

