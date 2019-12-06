Woman and teens charged over 'serious organised crime'

Two addresses in Largs and Inverkip were searched on Tuesday by police.

Arrests: A woman and two teenagers were charged. Police Scotland

A woman and two teenagers have been arrested after properties on the west coast of Scotland were searched as part of an Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) operation.

Two addresses in Largs and Inverkip were searched on Tuesday with two men, aged 18 and 19, and a 48-year-old woman arrested.

They were charged in connection with customs offences, drug offences and serious organised crime.

All three appeared at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The OCP is a joint investigative team between Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Detective inspector Tom Gillan of Police Scotland said: "Once again, Police Scotland and the NCA, acting under the direction of the Lord Advocate, show their effectiveness in dealing with serious and organised crime in our communities."

