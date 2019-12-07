Scottish Water under pressure as residents go without water

Parts of Glasgow have been affected by the issue, with Scottish Water's website crashing.

Scottish Water have been dealing with complaints as residents in Glasgow have gone without water.

The company tweeted that they had received a high number of calls from properties in the G12, G20, G23, G41, G42, G43, G61 and G62 areas on Saturday morning.

A high number of people attempting to contact the company led to their website crashing.

Scottish Water said that they would have an inspector investigating the issue "as soon as possible".

The tweet read: "Good morning, we are receiving high call volumes from G12/G20/G23/G41/G42/G43/G61/G62 and are organising an inspector to investigate as soon as possible."

"At the moment we are investigating the cause of the supply issues in Glasgow this morning. Once we know more we will keep you updated on the website."

Scottish Water said they were unsure how long residents would be without water, but would attempt to work "as fast as we can to get everyone back in supply."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.