Search for restricted patient who absconded from hospital

Steven Wilson, 55, failed to return to hospital in the Glasgow area on Friday.

Steven Wilson failed to return to hospital on Friday.

The 55-year-old is a white male, 5' 9" tall, with dark hair and blue eyes.

He has various tattoos including a heart with the name Mary on his right arm, a dot above his left eyebrow and the Jamaican flag on his left arm.

Mr Wilson also has both of his ears pierced and a scar on the left hand side of face.

The public have been advised not to approach him and if anyone sees him, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, they should contact Police Scotland on 101 immediately.

