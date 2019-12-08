Pensioner dies four days after car collided with hedge

The 76-year-old woman was treated in hospital but passed away on Saturday.

Collision: Woman dies days after crash.

A pensioner has died four days after a road crash in South Ayrshire.

The 76-year-old woman was injured following a crash at around 9.50am on Tuesday on the B7034 near to it's junction with the A77.

A grey Toyota Yaris travelling west towards the A77, left the roadway and collided with a hedge.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Glasgow.

Hospital staff confirmed the woman died on Saturday.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash, and anyone with information is asked to contact Road Policing Officers at Irvine Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0771 of December 3.

