Rare bird of prey shot dead and two others missing

The hen harrier was found dead on a grouse moor near a village in Dumfries and Galloway.

An appeal has been launched after a bird of prey was shot dead near Dumfries and Galloway.

The hen harrier was found on a grouse moor near the village of Wanlockhead in June, with a shotgun pellet later recovered from its breast muscle.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has now asked for the public's help in tracing the perpetrator.



The wildlife charity has also appealed for information after the sudden disappearances of two young satellite tagged hen harriers.

The first, called Romario, was last recorded on a grouse moor between Tomintoul and Grantown-on-Spey on September 11 and the second, named Thistle, was on another grouse moor in east Sutherland on October 12.

Dr Cathleen Thomas, of RSPB, said: "We're devastated to have lost more young birds in suspicious circumstances.

"The UK's hen harrier population is in such a precarious position it means that every bird really does count and to have these ones disappear at such a young age is really concerning.

"Sadly, incidents such as this have become common place for our project with tagged hen harriers disappearing at alarming regularity every year, and it's really worrying that a young female bird has been shot."

If anyone has information on the incidents they should contact police on 101.

