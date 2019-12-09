  • STV
  • MySTV

Gang members caught with guns and Royal Mail 'disguise'

STV

The men planning a major crime have been jailed for a total of 18 years and three months.

High Court: The men have been jailed
High Court: The men have been jailed

Members of a gang planning a major crime involving guns and Royal Mail uniforms have been jailed for a total of 18 years and three months.

Ezekial Aremu and Cade Johnson were halted by police in a dramatic armed swoop outside the Forge Shopping Centre in Glasgow.

A third member of the gang Richard Carty was snared at an Airbnb in Springfield Gardens with two pistols and live ammunition but claimed he was in the city for a painting and decorating job.

At the High Court in Glasgow Carty, 38, from Salford, Manchester, Aremu, 21, and Johnson, 21, from Prestwich, Bury, all admitted their part in a conspiracy to become involved in a serious organised crime in Glasgow in March this year.

Sentencing the three on Monday, judge Lord Arthurson said: "The targets have not been identified but it must have involved the use of disguises and the use of firearms."

Lord Arthurson said all three men were assessed as being at significant risk of re-offending.

Carty was jailed for six years and six months, Aremu for six years and Johnson for five years and nine months.

Prosecutor Murdo McTaggart said: "The evidence in this case shows that the Carty and Aremu were involved in the planning and preparation for a serious crime involving the use of a firearm with live ammunition.

"Aremu's position is that he was not going to be involved in the ultimate use of the weapons.

"Johnson was involved in the planning and preparation for a serious crime, although it is accepted he was not aware of the presence of the firearms."

The court heard a massive police operation began with police monitoring the movements of the three who stayed at the Airbnb from March 7 into March 8.

At 12.08pm Aremu and Johnson and another man were stopped by armed police as they drove a grey Mercedes car along East Wellington Street near the Forge.

The occupants were removed from the car at gunpoint and detained. The car contained a balaclava in the passenger footwell, £1,000 of counterfeit £20 notes in the glove boxes and two cans full of petrol were in the boot.

At 3pm armed police went to the flat in Springfield Gardens where they found Carty.

He was asked if there were any firearms and replied: "There is maybe something in a bag in there."

In the bedroom police found a holdall which contained a Luger pistol and six live cartridges and parts of a Glock pistol.

Also found were Royal Mail uniforms and bags and Glasgow City Council hi-vis vests.

Carty's DNA and Aremu's fingerprints and were found on the holdall and on a box that had been specially adapted to hold a gun.

Mr McTaggart said: "In one of the Royal Mail bags was a cardboard box addressed to a vets practice at the Forge Retail Park in Glasgow.

"The box had been adapted so that a handgun could be concealed in and readily accessed from it."

The prosecutor added: "The target or targets have not been identified by the police, but the serious crime intended must have involved the use of disguises - a postman and a Glasgow City employee - with the intention of evading security of avoiding suspicion, to enable a place or person to be approached without suspicion."

Graham Robertson, defence counsel for Carty, said: "My client says he only touched the guns out of curiosity. He initially thought he was coming to Glasgow for painting and decorating jobs."

Defence counsel for the other two accused claimed their clients had suspicions but did not know anything about the actual crime being planned.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.