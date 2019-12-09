Attempted murder probe after men targeted in pub car park

Two men, aged 51 and 27, were taken to hospital after the attack in Rutherglen.

Murder attempt: Police are investigating ITV

Detectives are investigating an attempted murder after a disturbance in a pub car park in South Lanarkshire.

Two men, aged 51 and 27, were taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride after they were attacked in Rutherglen on Sunday night.

Police were called to the car park of a pub on Rutherglen's East Kilbride Road around 10.40pm.

They are treating an attack on one of the men as attempted murder and have made an appeal for witnesses.

A statement said: "Around 10.40pm on Sunday evening, police were called to a report of a disturbance in the car park of a pub on East Kilbride Road, Rutherglen.

"Police and ambulance attended and the two injured men, aged 51 and 27 years, were taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital."

Enquiries are at an early stage but anyone with information should contact police on 101.

