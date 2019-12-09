Coastguard call off Firth of Clyde search for missing man

The 55-year-old disappeared after getting into difficulties near Cardwell Bay on Saturday night.

The Coastguard have called off their search for a man missing in the Firth of Clyde since Saturday night.

However, police will continue to scour the shoreline for the 55-year-old, who disappeared after getting into difficulties near Cardwell Bay in Gourock, Inverclyde.

Two men, aged 33 and 36, were rescued from the water during the multi-agency operation.

It is understood they had been trying to assist the other man in a separate vessel when they too got into difficulty.

Coastguard and lifeboat teams scoured the area until 3am on Sunday morning when weather and darkness called a halt to the search.

All returned on Sunday morning, except the helicopter, which was hampered by poor weather conditions.

Coastguard and lifeboat teams are no longer involved in the operation, but police are continuing with a shoreline search.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: "The decision has been taken to terminate the search, pending any further information.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this time."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "Officers in Greenock received reports from the Coastguard of an ongoing incident on the Firth of Clyde near Gourock around 12.10am on Sunday, December 8.

"A 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were rescued from the water.

"A 55-year-old man is still missing and the search is continuing."

