Man's body discovered in water forcing closure of park

Dalmuir Park in Clydebank was sealed off while officers carry out inquiries into a man's death.

Closed: Dalmuir Park in Clydebank Google

Police have locked down a park in West Dunbartonshire after a body was found in water.

An appeal has been made urging anyone who was in the park on Sunday evening or Monday morning to come forward, particularly if they saw a man walking, who may have had a dog with him.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that the body of a man was found in water in Dalmuir Park, Clydebank this morning, Monday, December 9.

"Officers are currently carrying out inquiries into the death and would ask that anyone who may have been in the park, either on Sunday evening or Monday morning, call police on 101."