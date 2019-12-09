Firefighters tackle blaze at flats near River Clyde

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service are in attendance at the flat fire in Glasgow.

Blaze: Flat fire near River Clyde.

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a block of flats near the River Clyde in Glasgow.

Smoke can be seen for miles across the city as flames engulfed the roof of the building on Lancefield Quay in the city centre.

Emergency services attended after being called out at around 6.45pm on Monday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service confirmed they had 15 appliances in attendance.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.