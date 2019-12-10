Crews still battling flat blaze after residents evacuated

Five engines are in attendance as they dampen down the remaining hotspots.

Fire: A blaze took hold of a block of flats

Firefighters remain at the scene after a blaze tore through a block of flats in Glasgow on Monday night.

Five engines were still in at Lancefield Quay, near the River Clyde, where a fire took hold of a three-storey residential building shortly before 7pm.

Crews worked through the night to extinguish the fire and are currently "dampening down" the remaining hot spots.

A number of roads around the area were still closed on Tuesday morning, with diversions in place.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6114386348001-quayfire.jpg" />

The building was evacuated on Monday night and there were no casualties.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 6.43pm on Monday, December 9 to reports of a building fire in Glasgow.

"Operations Control mobilised a total of 15 fire appliances to the city's Lancefield Quay, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire within the second floor of a three-storey building.

"Firefighters worked through the night towards extinguishing the fire.

"There are currently five fire appliances remaining at the scene, where firefighters are presently dampening down remaining hot spots and working to make the area safe.

"There are no casualties."

