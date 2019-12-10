Scotland on flood alert as heavy rain batters country

Lorries blown over and travel disruption as people warned to 'remain vigilant'.

Heavy rain: The west of Scotland has been affected Pixabay

Flood alerts are in force across Scotland as heavy rain and wind batters the country.

Two lorries were blown over in strong winds in East Lothian, while a number of ferry services were cancelled on the west coast.

Police and fire services attended the incident on the A1 between Innerwick and Skateraw around 7.45am, where both carriageways are currently blocked and the roads closed.

People in Glasgow and the west have been warned to remain vigilant" and "take actions which help protect yourself and your property", as they are expected to suffer the brunt of adverse weather.

They have also been told to expect "difficult driving conditions" during busy periods.

An overhead cable fell on to Carntyne Road in the city's east end, an incident which police attended and the road has reopened.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued 12 flood alerts - including the central and west central regions - and three flood warnings.

Warnings are in place in Innerpeffray, Bridge of Earn and Crieff, Perthshire, and the Churchill Barriers, Orkney.

Meanwhile the Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place across the west of Scotland.

A yellow wind warning is in place throughout the east of the country.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.