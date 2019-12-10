Arrest after two men hurt during attack in pub car park

A 30-year-old man is due to appear in court following incident on Sunday night, police said.

Two men were taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride. Google 2019

A man has been arrested over an attack in a pub car park in which two other men were injured.

Police were called to East Kilbride Road in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, following reports of a disturbance at around 10.40pm on Sunday.

The two injured men, aged 27 and 51, were taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride for treatment.

A 30-year-old man has since been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.