Police sorry for botched probe after cyclist nearly killed

STV

No-one was charged after Campbell Hutcheson suffered spinal injuries when he was hit by a car.

Campbell Hutcheson: Was struck by a car on 2017.
Campbell Hutcheson: Was struck by a car on 2017. STV

By Russell Findlay

Police have apologised to a cyclist for botching their investigation of a road crash in which he could have been killed.

Campbell Hutcheson, 50, suffered spinal injuries when he was hit by a car in 2017 but two officers decided not to charge the 21-year-old driver. They sent a report to the Crown Office six months later but only because Campbell's dad Alex Hutcheson, 92, complained. By then, however, it was too late to prosecute.

Police Scotland upheld five of Alex's complaints and apologised but he refused to accept their findings. The great-grandfather was due to speak to STV News when he died suddenly at home in Crosslee, Renfrewshire, in the arms of his son.

His son Campbell is now speaking out as former lord advocate Dame Elish Angiolini QC conducts a review of police complaints on behalf of the Scottish Government. She is speaking to complainants and various policing bodies over concerns the system is not good enough.

'I'm not angry. I survived it. You've got to adjust to do things and look at things a different way'
Campbell Hutcheson

Less than 24 hours before he died, Alex told STV News said: "I've got no axe to grind. I think the police mostly do a first-class job but they do everything in their power to close ranks and protect their reputations."

Father and son were keen cyclists who competed in L'Étape du Tours events in France. Retired engineer Alex was 70 when they finished a 169km stage of the gruelling competition.

But Campbell's love of the sport ended when he was struck by a Mini while he was stationary at a junction in Houston, Renfrewshire. He suffered crushed vertebrae and other injuries and endured months of painful recovery.

He keeps the shattered helmet that saved his life as a memento and has been told by doctors that another head knock could be fatal.

He said: "I'm not angry. I survived it. You've got to adjust to do things and look at things a different way."

However, officers who dealt with it did not charge the driver or send a report to the Crown Office. When Alex complained, they filed a report six months later.

  • Upholding five Alex's complaints, Superintendent Simon Wright admitted the report arrived too late for the Crown to take any action.
  • It was also accepted that a police constable failed to accurately record accident information and that a sergeant didn't check or sign the crash report.
  • The constable's claim that there was not enough evidence to prosecute the driver was also dismissed.
  • The fourth upheld complaint found the sergeant failed to explain why the driver was not charged.
  • The fifth was about an inspector who took Alex's initial complaint in which he alleged criminality. This was later changed by the police to be non-criminal, so it remained internal and did not need to be reported to the Crown Office.

Supt Wright apologised to Alex and said the inspector was "lacking experience in this area" and had since been given "additional guidance". He added: "It is clear that as an organisation we have failed to take account of your views and adequately explain our policing procedures and the law to you."

Alex turned to the Crown Office who ordered the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (Pirc) to investigate.

Pirc expressed condolences for Alex's death, adding: "The matter was fully investigated and a report submitted to the Crown Office in October 2018. Decisions regarding prosecutions are a matter for the Crown."

The Crown's Criminal Allegations Against the Police Division (CAAP-D) decided not to prosecute any officers. Alex wrote a final letter to the Crown expressing his dissatisfaction and accusing them of failing to investigate properly, but died before he could send it.

Campbell added: "He put his trust in the Crown who let him down very, very badly, and that was the last straw. It drove him to the edge. Alex wanted an inquiry. He wanted this to be aired.

Campbell and Alex were keen cyclists.
Campbell and Alex were keen cyclists. STV

"I think in his memory I've got to tell this story because he looked after me all his life, he was my best friend. Alex pursued it right to the bitter end, right through. He played his cards fair, the honest way, he never told lies."

The Crown Office said the decision not to prosecute followed "full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of this case". The original decision was subject of a "full review" by a Crown lawyer with no prior connection to the case and who said it was "reasonable" not to prosecute.

Police Scotland said that officers have discretion when dealing with road traffic incidents and decided to take no action, but sent a report after "further information" was received from Alex.

They added: "We received Mr Hutcheson Sr's complaints in December 2017 and responded in February 2018. We upheld a number of his concerns, apologised and outlined action that had been taken.

"How complaints about the police are handled is critical in maintaining public confidence in policing and we are committed to engaging with our communities and partners to continuously improve our response.

"Dame Elish Angiolini is undertaking an independent review of police complaint handling and we will continue to support her important work in this area."

Alex died in Campbell's arms

Alex was due to be interviewed by STV News on the afternoon of November 15 and got up at 7am to look out documents but died suddenly after taking a bath.

Campbell added: "He wasn't responding and he passed away in front of me.

"I phoned the ambulance but I knew fine he had stopped breathing. It was a shock, a total shock. It will live with me for the rest my life."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.