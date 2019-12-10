Drug traffickers had heroin haul worth £7m on streets

Martin Lauder, 29, and David McShane, 28, were both jailed for five years and three months.

Heroin: The haul had a potential street value of £7m Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service

Two drug traffickers caught transporting high-purity heroin worth almost £7m have each been jailed for five years and three months.

Martin Lauder, 29, and David McShane, 28, were intercepted by police on a motorway as they returned to Glasgow from the Midlands with the haul.

Officers recovered 30 kilos of heroin so pure that it could be bulked out into 157 kilos on the streets.

A judge told the pair on Tuesday: "This is a serious case of being concerned in the supply of heroin. Both of you knew the risk you were taking."

Lady Dorrian, said that even if they did not know the value of the drugs it must have been apparent a significant quantity was involved.

She told them at the High Court in Edinburgh they would have faced seven years' imprisonment but for their guilty pleas.



Lauder, of Bearsden, and McShane, of Maryhill, earlier admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin on July 11 and 12 this year.

The drugs were found in a car McShane had hired. Crown Office

The offence was aggravated by a connection with serious organised crime.

The court heard police received intelligence that the pair had travelled from the Glasgow area to Coventry to the city's Hilton Ricoh Arena Hotel to pick up a large amount of drugs.

McShane had hired a Vauxhall Insignia car to make the round trip and the pair were caught on the hotel's CCTV.

As they drove back north on July 12 police pulled over the vehicle onto the hard shoulder of the M74 near to Lesmahagow, in South Lanarkshire.

The pair were taken to Motherwell police station and the hire car was also driven there for a search. Two bags were found in the boot which contained 60 half kilo packages of heroin, some of which was as high as 61% pure.

The court heard intelligence suggested Lauder and McShane were acting as couriers for the drugs.

Philip McWilliams, for Lauder, said he had found himself drinking and taking cocaine excessively in the last couple of years.

Defence counsel Mark Moir, for McShane, said he had run up a debt and in order to pay it off agreed to act as a courier. He added: "He fully accepts that what he has done was very foolish."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.