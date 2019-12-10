Herald journalists vote to strike over fresh job cuts

Union reveals that nearly 87% of staff have voted for industrial action at newspapers.

Glasgow: Newsquest staff have voted for strike action. Google 2019

Journalists at The Herald newspaper and its sister titles have voted for strike action after more job cuts were announced.

Newsquest told editorial staff at The Herald and The Herald on Sunday that the company would be forced to make compulsory redundancies unless "a number" of workers volunteered to leave.

The newspaper group has repeatedly slashed its workforce in recent years.

In response, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) balloted members at the Glasgow-based titles, along with staff at the newly-branded Glasgow Times, The National and Sunday National.

On Tuesday the NUJ announced that 86.7% of participating members voted in favour of industrial action.

John Toner, NUJ Scotland organiser, said: "Such a firm vote in favour of industrial action demonstrates the strength of feeling among our members faced by yet another round of jobs cuts, and the increased workloads that reduced staffing levels bring.

"We have already begun constructive talks with Newsquest management, and we are confident that these will continue.

"I am in no doubt that the employer will take on board the anger and frustration that have been expressed through this ballot."

Media industry website Hold the Front Page reported nine members of staff have applied for voluntary redundancy.

Those leaving include an assistant editor, the head of sport, the chief sports writer, two senior feature writers, the social affairs correspondent, the chief reporter, a sub-editor and a business correspondent.

In an email to staff, editor-in-chief Donald Martin said: "Although I will be very sad to lose such a wealth of talent and experience, I much appreciate the gesture they have made as it means we are making significant progress towards achieving the savings required."

Mr Martin also invited internal applications for a number of vacant and newly-created roles in order to help avoid any compulsory redundancies.

Newsquest has been contacted for comment.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.