Bus firm wins legal fight over Glasgow bin lorry tragedy

Glasgow City Council wants to recoup £1m compensation paid out to victim's family.

Glasgow: Bin lorry driver Harry Clarke. Getty Images

Glasgow City Council has failed in a bid to recover almost £1m from the former employers of bin lorry driver Harry Clarke.

Clarke blacked out at the wheel before the out-of-control refuse truck knocked down and killed six people in Queen Street, Glasgow, in December 2014.

Glasgow City Council believes bus company First Glasgow should have told it that Clarke lost consciousness at the wheel of a bus four years earlier.

The case was dismissed at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Tuesday, however the local authority's lawyers are now set to sue the bus company for negligence.

The council wants to recoup the £903,714.40 it paid out in compensation to the family of 29-year-old Stephanie Tait, who lost her life in the crash.

Its legal team claimed that First Glasgow should have disclosed information about Clarke's poor health in a reference.

Lawyers for the bus firm asked for the case to be dismissed, arguing that First did not owe a duty of care to third parties.

In a written judgement issued at the court on Tuesday, judge Lord Ericht ruled in favour of First Glasgow.

Clarke was driving the vehicle which struck and killed six people on December 22, 2014.

Student Erin McQuade, 18, and her grandparents, 68-year-old Jack and 69-year-old Lorraine Sweeney, lost their lives in the incident.

The other people who died were Miss Tait, Jacqueline Morton, 51, and 52-year-old Gillian Ewing.

Crown Office lawyers decided not to prosecute Clarke on the basis that he had a medical condition and there was no evidence to show he broke the law.

The families of those who lost their lives after the incident tried to raise a private prosecution against Clarke.

They argued that Clarke had made "misrepresentations" about his medical history to the DVLA and to his employers. However, senior judges didn't allow the prosecution to proceed.

