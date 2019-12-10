  • STV
More than 200 people forced out home by blaze at flats

STV

A fire took hold of a building at Lancefield Quay, near the River Clyde, on Monday night.

More than 200 people have been forced out of their home by a blaze that tore through a block of flats.

A fire took hold of a three-storey residential building at Lancefield Quay, near the River Clyde, shortly before 7pm on Monday, with a total of 15 engines in attendance at the height of the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has since confirmed it will be "an extended period" before flats "directly affected" are accessible.

Roddie Keith, local senior officer, provided an update on how long it could be before residents can return to their homes to collect personal belongings.

He said: "It's a very extensive complex. The fire was concentrated towards the centre of that complex.

"Those flats that were directly affected by the fire, it's going to be an extended period before they are accessible.

'Extended period': Roddie Keith provided an update.
"But the flats either side of it, we are hoping that residents may be able to access them at some point later today to collect belongings. 

"It might take a little bit longer before residents are able to move back in."

In the meantime, people have been taking shelter in city hotels as the fire service works with Glasgow City Council to assess the damage of the building.

Mr Keith described the conditions firefighters faced as they worked overnight as "challenging".

He added: "We faced challenging conditions as the inclement weather closed in, but the fire has now been extinguished and we will remain on scene for an extended period to ensure the building is safe.

"Our thoughts are with the residents whose homes have been affected.

"I'd like to thank our crews and our partners for all their efforts, as well as the community for their patience and understanding as well as support at this time."

